NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man was shot on E Charlotte Street Friday night.

Norfolk Police say they were notified about the incident around 9:30 p.m. It happened in the 900 block.

The man is expected to be OK after being transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest.