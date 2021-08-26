Norfolk police respond to shooting in Highland Park

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk responded to reports of a shooting in the Highland Park neighborhood of the city.
According to dispatch, the shooting occurred around 3:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of W 39th Street.
There is no word on the number of victims — if any — or suspect information.
Old Dominion University sent out an alert Thursday warning people to stay out of that area until further notice as police investigated the shooting.
This is a developing story.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.