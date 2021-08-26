Norfolk police respond to shooting in Highland Park

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk responded to reports of a shooting in the Highland Park neighborhood of the city.

According to dispatch, the shooting occurred around 3:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of W 39th Street.

There is no word on the number of victims — if any — or suspect information.

Old Dominion University sent out an alert Thursday warning people to stay out of that area until further notice as police investigated the shooting.

This is a developing story.

