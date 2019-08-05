Norfolk Police respond to possible drowning in Ocean View

Norfolk Police and several other agencies search for a person who may have drowned near Ocean View on August 4, 2019. WAVY Photo: Mike Marrero

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police and several other agencies responded to Ocean View on Sunday where a person may have drowned while out kayaking.

Norfolk Police said via Twitter that they were called to the 9700 block of 8th View Street around 6:10 p.m. to investigate.

U.S. Coast Guard officials tell 10 On Your Side the boater got stuck in the Chesapeake Bay and abandoned his kayak, attempting to swim to shore.

Several other people out on kayaks in the bay say they saw him go under the water and never resurface.

The Coast Guard says they have a Jayhawk helicoper coming from Elizabeth City to assist with the search.

#NPDNews. #NorfolkPD along with several other agencies are on scene in the 9700 blk. of 8th View Street for a possible drowning. First responders were called to the area around 6:10 p.m. More information will follow when it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/uYJ1wFly32 — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) August 5, 2019

This is a breaking news story. Stay on WAVY.com for the latest.