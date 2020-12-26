Norfolk Police respond to possible bomb threat at Premium Outlets

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Dispatch confirmed that police responded to a report of a bomb threat Saturday night at a local shopping center.
Dispatch says the call came in at 8:31 p.m. via phone for the threat at 1600 Premium Outlets Boulevard. As of 9 p.m., dispatch officials said nothing was found.
Norfolk Police tweeted at 9:30 p.m. saying the threat was at a clothing store in the outlets and the store “has been cleared and is safe.”
No injuries have been reported.
The Norfolk Fire Marshals Office is investigating and there is no further information at this time.
Submit a tip at p3tips.com/1126 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
This is a breaking news story.
Latest News
- Homicide investigation: Woman and toddler found dead in St. Louis County home Christmas night
- 3-year-old suffers stroke from COVID-19; doctors, family call recovery best Christmas present ever
- Hawkins lifts Norfolk St. over George Mason 68-65
- No. 1 Gonzaga rolls over Virginia, 98-75
- Hampton home is ‘total loss,’ 2 additional houses damaged after early morning fire, officials say