Norfolk Police respond to fatal shooting on Beachmont Ave.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning on Beachmont Ave. in Norfolk.
Police said they received an emergency call reporting a shooting around 12:50 a.m. in the 3000 block of Beachmont Avenue.
Officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other information, including the victim’s identity, has been released at this time.
Submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or download the P3 tips app to your mobile device or visit www.P3tips.com and submit your tip.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.