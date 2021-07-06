Norfolk Police respond to fatal shooting on Beachmont Ave.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning on Beachmont Ave. in Norfolk.

Police said they received an emergency call reporting a shooting around 12:50 a.m. in the 3000 block of Beachmont Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information, including the victim’s identity, has been released at this time.

Submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or download the P3 tips app to your mobile device or visit www.P3tips.com and submit your tip.