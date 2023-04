NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are responding to a barricade situation Friday morning in Norfolk.

According to a tweet from the Norfolk Police Department, the barricade situation is occurring in the 800 block of Pecan Point Rd.

#NorfolkPD are currently in the 800 block of Pecan Point Road for a barricade situation. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/XpGtNSbTey — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) April 21, 2023

Police are asking people to avoid the area at this time.

No further information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.