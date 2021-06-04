2 men hospitalized after shooting on E. Brambleton Ave. in Norfolk; police not looking for suspects

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say two men are hospitalized after a shooting at a shopping center across from Norfolk State University on Friday afternoon.
Police believe it was an isolated incident and they’re not looking for suspects at this time.
A police spokesperson said the call came in at 12:35 p.m. for the shooting in the 1500 block of E. Brambleton Avenue. It appears the shooting happened at Kappatal Cuts barbershop, WAVY’s Jason Marks reports.
One man has life-threatening injuries and the other man’s injuries are non life-threatening, police say.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.