Norfolk Police release surveillance video of Dollar Tree robbery suspect

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police released video on Tuesday of a recent robbery at a Dollar Tree store.

The incident occurred on Jan. 16 at the business located at 3230 Tidewater Drive.

According to police, a man entered the store around 8:40 p.m. and demanded money from the clerk.

There were no injuries reported.

The video released to the public shows the suspect in the checkout line, counting change in his hand.

If you recognize this man in the video or know anything about this incident, please contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.