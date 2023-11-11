NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Around 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 10, Norfolk Police saw a stolen vehicle driving in the area of W 27th Street and Hampton Boulevard, police said.
Police initiated a pursuit after the driver failed to stop for the officers. Police pursued the car to the 1500 block of Powhatan Court, before it came to a stop, and two people were detained at the scene, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
