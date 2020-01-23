Norfolk Police on scene of barricade situation on Wellington Street

WAVY.com
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are on scene of a barricade situation.
Officers responded to the 6400 block of Wellington Street around 1:10 a.m.
#NorfolkPD are in the 6400 block of Wellington Street for a barricade situation. Please avoid the area until further advised. pic.twitter.com/a08gS8SW0N— Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) January 23, 2020
There are no other details. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.
