Norfolk Police on scene of barricade situation on Wellington Street

Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are on scene of a barricade situation.

Officers responded to the 6400 block of Wellington Street around 1:10 a.m.

There are no other details. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.

