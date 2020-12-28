Norfolk police on scene of barricade situation on W 25th Street

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are asking residents and travelers to avoid part of West 25th Street due to an ongoing barricade situation.

Police said the incident is in the 200 block of West 25th Street.

Dispatchers said the initial report was about a person with a weapon in that area around 8:40 p.m. Monday.

There were no reported injuries at that time.

As of 10:30 p.m., there were multiple police vehicles on scene, including an armored truck.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.