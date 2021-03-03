Norfolk police officers rescue 2 from water in Ocean View Wednesday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two police officers rescued a swimmer in distress and a second person who tried to help them from the water in Ocean View in Norfolk Wednesday night.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue said the people were rescued from the water near Cape View with the help of police officers.

The call came in reporting the swimmer around 7 p.m. Police, fire-rescue and U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic responded to the scene.

Fire officials said a civilian saw the person in distress in the water and entered the water in an attempt to help before Norfolk police and fire-rescue arrived.

“He remained in the water for a significant amount of time until NPD officers assisted,” a fire department spokeswoman said.

When they arrived two officers entered the 41-degree water to assist fire-rescue personnel, fire officials said.

Police said no injuries were reported, but fire officials reported the second person who entered the water was taken to the hospital.

