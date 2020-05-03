Norfolk Police: Officer-involved shooting on E. Olney Road, injuries reported and weapon recovered

Photo of the scene in the 200 block of Lincoln Street.

NORFOLK, Va, (WAVY) – Norfolk Police are on scene for an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Saturday evening.

The call came in at 6:55 p.m. for a report of a shooting in the 800 block of E. Olney Road.

A man was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with unknown injuries.

Police officials said that a weapon was recovered at the scene.

Virginia State Police are investigating and no further information is available at this time.





Anyone with additional information can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tips may also be submitted online anonymously through the P3Tips App.

This is a breaking news story, stay with WAVY.com for updates.

An earlier version of this post said the incident occurred “in the 1100 block of E. Olney Road.” The address has since been updated.

Latest Posts