Norfolk police officer and K9 ‘Baco’ receive award for exceptional service

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – For their exceptional service to the citizens of Norfolk, Officer Simpson and K9 Officer Baco were honored by the American Legion Tidewater Post 327, and named 2019 Police Officers of the Year.

On May 27, 2019, Officer Simpson noticed an armed robbery suspect walking down the street and ordered him to stop.

The suspect took off running. Officer Simpson grabbed his partner K9 Officer Baco from his patrol vehicle and they began to chase after the suspect.

Officer Simpson let Baco off the leash. He caught up with the suspect and held him until Officer Simpson could place the suspect in handcuffs.

The investigation later revealed that the suspect was wanted for several other violent felonies that same night, including a homicide.

Latest Posts: