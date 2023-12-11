NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are asking for the public’s assistance with solving a cold case.

On Aug. 12, 2021 just before 1 a.m. police and fire crews responded to the 3500 block of Somme Avenue for the report of a house fire.

When they arrived on the scene they found 69-year-old Leslie Vaughn dead inside the home.

The Norfolk Fire Marshal’s Office ruled the cause of the fire as arson, and Vaughn’s death was later ruled a homicide.

During the investigation, detectives found video footage of a suspect and a person of interest, which was shared on Monday.

Anyone who may recognize either of the individuals or has information about the investigation is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UUP or submit a tip at p3tips.com.