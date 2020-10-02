Norfolk Police need help locating suspect connected with commercial burglary in Ocean View

Norfolk Police are looking for 28-year-old Devon M. Truax who is wanted for two counts of commercial burglary, two counts of conspiracy, grand larceny, and felony vandalism.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Detectives said they are looking for 28-year-old Devon M. Truax who is wanted for a convenient store break-in.

Authorities said the incident took place in East Ocean View on September 27.

Police responded to the JR Market located at 3601 E. Ocean View Avenue for the report of a burglary.

Footage showed two men entered the JR Market convenient store around 4:45 a.m. and took a casino-style gaming machine.

The men were seen leaving in a Chevrolet Equinox, the police said.

Truax is wanted for two counts of commercial burglary, two counts of conspiracy, grand larceny, and felony.

Police are asking anyone that knows Truax’s whereabouts to submit an anonymous tip at p3tips.com or call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

