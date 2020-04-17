Norfolk Police need help identifying man wanted in connection with 7-Eleven robbery

Live Now
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Police Department is asking for help identifying a subject possibly involved in a commercial robbery.

The robbery occured around 12:20 a.m. on April 14 at the 7-Eleven located on 3800 Granby Street.

Police say the man entered the store with a handgun and demanded money from the register. The man then walked behind the counter to steal merchandise and fled the scene.

The man is described as a 50-year-old black male wearing a red hoodie with Chaps on the front, dark-colored cargo pants, brown shoes, a pair of white gloves tucked in a back pocket and carrying a gray backpack.

If you recognize this man or know anything about this incident, call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.

