NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Police Department is asking for help identifying a subject possibly involved in a commercial robbery.
The robbery occured around 12:20 a.m. on April 14 at the 7-Eleven located on 3800 Granby Street.
Police say the man entered the store with a handgun and demanded money from the register. The man then walked behind the counter to steal merchandise and fled the scene.
The man is described as a 50-year-old black male wearing a red hoodie with Chaps on the front, dark-colored cargo pants, brown shoes, a pair of white gloves tucked in a back pocket and carrying a gray backpack.
If you recognize this man or know anything about this incident, call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.
Latest News
- Norfolk Public Schools begin mobile device distribution to students in need
- Tidewater Community College cancels select summer camps, some move to virtual platform
- Chopper 10 roundup: April 17, 2020
- President Trump’s new congressional groups focuses on reopening the country
- Norfolk Police need help identifying man wanted in connection with 7-Eleven robbery