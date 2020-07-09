Norfolk Police need help identifying individuals involved in commercial burglaries

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the men who have been breaking into convenience stores during the early morning hours throughout Hampton Roads.

Surveillance footage from inside the stores shows the men smashing the storefront glass and entering the store. Once inside, the individuals are stealing cartons of Newport Cigarettes and exiting the store.

The men are believed to be related to commercial burglaries that have occurred in Chesapeake, Hampton, and Newport News.

Since June 22, five convenient stores in Norfolk have been targeted.

7-Eleven located at 8489 Chesapeake Boulevard

Seamart & Deli located at 298 W. Bay Avenue

Rite Aid located at 3600 Tidewater Drive

Quick Serve Food Mart located at 5714 Sellger Avenue

Dollar General located at 2301 Colley Avenue

Anyone who recognizes the individuals, or has information to provide is encouraged to submit a tip by calling the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by using the P3Tips mobile app.

Latest News