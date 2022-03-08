Missing 23-year-old man from Norfolk found dead, death investigation underway

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy: Norfolk police)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say a missing 23-year-old man has been found dead.

Ethan Sabatini, 23, was last seen in the 600 block of Grantham Road on March 2. Police did not say what time he was last seen.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

Sabatini’s body was found around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 8000 block of Bahrain Avenue with the help of a cadaver dog.

On Tuesday, Police confirmed they are investigating his death as undetermined.

The Chief Medical Examiner has not yet released the cause of his death, however police say they are not suspecting foul play.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10