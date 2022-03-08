Missing 23-year-old man from Norfolk found dead, death investigation underway

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say a missing 23-year-old man has been found dead.

Ethan Sabatini, 23, was last seen in the 600 block of Grantham Road on March 2. Police did not say what time he was last seen.

Sabatini’s body was found around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 8000 block of Bahrain Avenue with the help of a cadaver dog.

On Tuesday, Police confirmed they are investigating his death as undetermined.

The Chief Medical Examiner has not yet released the cause of his death, however police say they are not suspecting foul play.