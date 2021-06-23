Norfolk police: Man wanted in fatal shooting at Tinee Giant arrested in Atlanta

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man wanted in connection with a homicide at a Tinee Giant convenience store last week has been arrested in Atlanta, Georgia.

Norfolk police said Wednesday evening that they had located 28-year-old Breon R. Davis, of Norfolk. He’s charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Norfolk police said the shooting happened around 3:10 p.m. June 18 in the 2300 block of E. Princess Anne Road, at a Tinee Giant convenience store.

A man, identified as Dante G. Southerland, 27, of Virginia Beach, was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he later died.