Norfolk police: Man wanted in fatal shooting at Tinee Giant arrested in Atlanta

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man wanted in connection with a homicide at a Tinee Giant convenience store last week has been arrested in Atlanta, Georgia.
Norfolk police said Wednesday evening that they had located 28-year-old Breon R. Davis, of Norfolk. He’s charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Norfolk police said the shooting happened around 3:10 p.m. June 18 in the 2300 block of E. Princess Anne Road, at a Tinee Giant convenience store.
A man, identified as Dante G. Southerland, 27, of Virginia Beach, was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he later died.
