Norfolk police: Man wanted in fatal shooting at Tinee Giant arrested in Atlanta

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Breon Davis (Photo courtesy: Norfolk police)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man wanted in connection with a homicide at a Tinee Giant convenience store last week has been arrested in Atlanta, Georgia.

Norfolk police said Wednesday evening that they had located 28-year-old Breon R. Davis, of Norfolk. He’s charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY Breaking News Email alerts.

Norfolk police said the shooting happened around 3:10 p.m. June 18 in the 2300 block of E. Princess Anne Road, at a Tinee Giant convenience store.

A man, identified as Dante G. Southerland, 27, of Virginia Beach, was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he later died.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10