Norfolk Police: Man shot on Oakfield Avenue Monday

Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating after they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1700 block of Oakfield Avenue.

Police responded to the area around 2:15 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived, they found the man. He was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Detectives have not released information on suspects or circumstances regarding the incident, but ask anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

