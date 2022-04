NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are looking for a 40-year-old man who hasn’t been seen for nearly a month.

Police said Brian Holycross, 40, was last seen March 11.

He is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 150 pounds. He has brown eyes.

Holycross is known to frequent the area around the Barry Robinson Center.

Holycross suffers from mental health issues, police said.

Anyone who has information or has seen Holycross should call 911, police said.