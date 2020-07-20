Norfolk Police looking for wanted 7-Eleven robbery suspect

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk detectives are looking to the public for help locating a Portsmouth man accused of robbing several 7-Eleven stores.

According to police, Stacey B. Dowell, 51, is believed to have robbed two separate 7-Eleven’s in late June on different dates.

In a release, detectives say one of those robberies took place on June 22 at the 7-Eleven on Chesapeake Boulevard and the other happened on June 30 at the Hampton Boulevard location.

Dowell is wanted on robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery charges, police say. His last known address is the 700 block of Summers Place in Portsmouth.

The announcement comes just days after police shared information regarding a string of robberies in Norfolk starting on June 22.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

