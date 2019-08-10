Norfolk police looking for murder suspect released from custody days before trial

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man set to go on trial in connection to the 2017 murder of a Norfolk State University football player was somehow released from custody on Friday.

Now police are trying to find him, and figure out why exactly he was let go.

Police say Jaquan Markee Anderson, 24, was in Norfolk Circuit Court on Friday morning for a pre-trial hearing. However, around 2 p.m., he was released.

In a press release, the department says it’s “reviewing the circumstances surrounding his release” and officers are asking for the public’s help to find him.

Anderson was scheduled to go on trial Monday, and faces murder charges in the fatal shooting of former NSU football player Nicholas Ackies on Hayes Street back in October 2017.