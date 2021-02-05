Norfolk police looking for missing 69-year-old woman who may need medical attention

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are looking for a missing 69-year-old woman who was last seen Tuesday.

Police said Louise T. Linde, 69, was last seen on Tuesday, Feb. 2 in the 1300 block of Bolling Avenue.

Linde suffers from “mental health issues” and she may be in need of medical attention, police said.

Linde is about 5 feet 4 inches tall, about 115 pounds and has white hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen Linde should call 911 or contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. People can also submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

#NPDNews. Detectives need help finding a missing Norfolk woman. For more information, please visit: https://t.co/PwzXCKq0hf pic.twitter.com/ZkdvnnkZ2m — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) February 5, 2021

