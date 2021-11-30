Norfolk Police looking for missing woman suffering from mental health issues

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are currently looking for a woman who officials say is suffering from mental health issues.
According to Norfolk Police, 50-year-old Christina Sawyer was last seen around 1:10 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Oak Avenue.
Sawyer is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall and 190 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.
Those who have information regarding her whereabouts are asked to call the Norfolk Police Department’s non-emergency number at (757) 441-5610.
