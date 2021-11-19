Norfolk police looking for missing man last seen Nov. 7

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 47-year-old man last seen on November 7.

According to police, 47-year-old Bryant Osborne was last seen on November 7. He is described as being approximately 5’7” and 180 pounds.

Police say he has mental health issues and is known to frequent the area surrounding Gosnold Avenue.

Those with any information regarding his whereabouts are asked to call 911.