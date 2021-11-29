Norfolk Police looking for missing elderly woman suffering from dementia

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say they currently looking for an elderly woman last seen on Nov. 21.

According to Norfolk Police, 67-year-old Johnsie R. Holloway was last seen on November 21 at the Super 8 Motel located at 1010 W. Ocean View Avenue.

Holloway is described as around 5-feet-2-inches tall, 190 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black pants and a purple sweatshirt with a hood. Holloway suffers from dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

If you see her or have any information about her whereabouts, please call the Norfolk Police Department’s non-emergency number at (757) 441-5610.

Johnsie R. Holloway, Nov. 29 , 2021 (Photo Courtesy – Norfolk Police)