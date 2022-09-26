NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are currently looking for a missing elderly woman suffering from dementia.

Norfolk police say 78-year-old Hazel Lee Williams was last seen in the 900 block of Scott Street around 2 p.m. Monday.

Williams is about 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing around 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hat, orange sweatshirt, tan pants, and black boots.

Williams suffers from dementia and may need medical attention.