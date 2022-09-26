NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are currently looking for a missing elderly woman suffering from dementia.
Norfolk police say 78-year-old Hazel Lee Williams was last seen in the 900 block of Scott Street around 2 p.m. Monday.
Williams is about 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing around 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hat, orange sweatshirt, tan pants, and black boots.
Williams suffers from dementia and may need medical attention.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.