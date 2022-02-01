Norfolk Police looking for missing elderly woman in need of medication for dementia

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say they are currently looking for an elderly woman last seen late Tuesday morning.

According to police, 81-year-old Mary Yeldell was last seen around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Maryland Avenue.

Yeldell has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hat, glasses, long-sleeve shirt, burgundy pants with white stars, and open-toed white Croc shoes.

Police say Yeldell walks with a slight limp and is in need of medication for dementia.

Officials added that she may be in Colonial Place, Ghent, or the Riverview area of Norfolk.

If you see her or have any information about her whereabouts, please call the Norfolk Police Department’s non-emergency number at (757) 441-5610.

Mary Yeldell, Feb. 1, 2022 (Photo Courtesy – Norfolk Police)