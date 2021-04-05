Norfolk police looking for missing 41-year-old woman

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are asking for help locating a 41-year-old woman who has been missing for two days.

Police say they are concerned for Hudgins’ well-being.

Police are looking for Alicia L. Hudgins, 41. She was last seen Saturday around 5 p.m. in the 100 block of West Ocean View Avenue in Norfolk.

She is about 5 feet 5 inches tall, 110 pounds and has long blonde hair and blue eyes.

She could possibly still be in the Ocean View area.

Anyone who may have seen her or has information about her whereabouts should call police at 757-441-5610.