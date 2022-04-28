NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are asking for help finding a 36-year-old woman who was last seen at a hospital in Norfolk.
Octavia Michelle Walker, 36, was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday at Sentara Leigh Hospital.
Walker is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She has long brown dreadlocks. She was last seen wearing a white puffer jacket and black pants.
Walker has a mental health disorder and may need medical attention, police said.
Anyone who sees Walker should contact 911 or the Crime Line.
Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.