NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are asking for help finding a 36-year-old woman who was last seen at a hospital in Norfolk.

Octavia Michelle Walker, 36, was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday at Sentara Leigh Hospital.

Walker is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She has long brown dreadlocks. She was last seen wearing a white puffer jacket and black pants.

Walker has a mental health disorder and may need medical attention, police said.

Anyone who sees Walker should contact 911 or the Crime Line.