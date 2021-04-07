Norfolk police looking for missing 33-year-old woman

Norfolk

Sentara J. Moore Photo courtesy Norfolk police

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are searching for a woman who was last seen Monday.

Police are looking for Sentara J. Moore, 33, of Norfolk. She was last seen around 5 p.m. near the Norfolk Premium Outlets.

Detectives are concerned for the 33-year-old’s well-being.

Moore is about 5 feet 4 inches tall, 100 pounds and has black braided hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call the Norfolk Police Department’s non-emergency number at 757-441-5610.

