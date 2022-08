NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are looking for a missing 15-year-old last seen on August 3.

According to police, 15-year-old Kadence Morrell was last seen in the 3100 block of Norway Place. Kadence is described as 110 pounds, 5’7” with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have information regarding her whereabouts, call 911.