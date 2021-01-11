Norfolk Police looking for missing 12-year-old girl believed to have run away

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Detectives with Norfolk Police are asking residents’ help finding a 12-year-old girl who they believe ran away from home.

Officials say Keasia Williams was last seen the evening of January 7 in the 1700 block of Green Leaf Drive.

She is approximately 5-foot-2 inches, weighs about 120 pounds, and has long braids.

If you have seen her, or know her whereabouts, Norfolk Police are asking that you call the non-emergency dispatch line at 757-441-5610.

Latest News

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10