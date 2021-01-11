NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Detectives with Norfolk Police are asking residents’ help finding a 12-year-old girl who they believe ran away from home.
Officials say Keasia Williams was last seen the evening of January 7 in the 1700 block of Green Leaf Drive.
She is approximately 5-foot-2 inches, weighs about 120 pounds, and has long braids.
If you have seen her, or know her whereabouts, Norfolk Police are asking that you call the non-emergency dispatch line at 757-441-5610.
Latest News
- Chesapeake man caught loaded gun at Norfolk International Airport
- Illinois father surprises family, graduates college alongside daughter
- 6 inmates use homemade rope to escape California jail, authorities say
- Space discovery: FM radio signal found coming from Jupiter moon
- Norfolk Police looking for missing 12-year-old girl believed to have run away