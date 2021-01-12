Norfolk Police looking for man who shot into moving vehicle

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man caught on camera shooting at a moving vehicle last week.
The scene occurred on Jan. 7 around 8:15 p.m. Police were sent to the 5900 block of Brinda Avenue for a report of a gunshot disturbance.
After further investigation, officers found that a vehicle had been struck by gunfire and the victim had been confronted by the suspect caught on camera.
There were no injuries reported following the incident.
Watch below for the footage scene.
