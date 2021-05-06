Norfolk police arrest homicide suspect

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police have arrested a woman who is charged in connection with Monday’s deadly shooting on Poplar Avenue.

Authorities responded to a report of gunshots in the 200 block of Poplar Avenue on Sunday night. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 21-year-old Daymeion N. Carmon-Faison, of Norfolk, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

After an investigation, police have charged Shavyonne M. Vick, 28, of Norfolk, with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of attempted malicious wounding, and three counts of use of a firearm.

Police issued a request for help locating Vick Thursday morning. On Thursday night, they said she had been arrested and was being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.