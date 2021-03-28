Norfolk Police joins party parade to celebrate resident’s 100th birthday

WAVY.com
by: WAVY Web Staff
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police joined in a party parade to celebrate a resident’s 100th birthday Sunday.
Ms. Hobson was able to enjoy some social distancing along with lawn decorations, dancing and music.
Happy 100th Birthday Ms. Hobson!#NorfolkPD received a tip that a resident was having a birthday parade, so we joined in on the celebration!We had so much fun being a part of Ms. Hobson’s birthday party!@NorfolkVA @vachiefs @noblenatl @TheIACP pic.twitter.com/zZQVWW3eKq— Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) March 28, 2021
