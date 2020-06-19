Vehicle crash in Norfolk leaves woman with serious injuries

Live Now
E. Little Creek Rd. Norfolk crash // June 19, 2020

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a vehicle crash that happened in Norfolk on Friday afternoon.

The call came in just after 5 p.m. in the 1100 block of E. Little Creek Road.

One woman was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

At about 6:45, police said that the westbound lanes on E. Little Creek Road are closed during the investigation.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as information becomes available.

