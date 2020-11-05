Man shot in parking lot along Ingleside Road has life-threatening injuries

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A shooting was reported on Ingleside Road in Norfolk Thursday afternoon.
Dispatch received a call around 2 p.m. for officers to respond to the 900 block. That’s just off E. Virginia Beach Blvd. and across the street from Ingleside Elementary School.
A man was shot in a parking lot at that location, according to Norfolk Police. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Stay with WAVY News 10 for updates to this breaking news, both on-air and online.
