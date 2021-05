NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Saturday morning.

According to police, the call for the incident came in Saturday at 1:30 a.m. on Granby Street.

Officials say a person was transported to the hospital.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the extent of the injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

