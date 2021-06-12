Norfolk police investigating overnight shooting on E. Little Creek Rd

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police are now investigating an overnight shooting.

According to police dispatch, the call for the shooting came in at 3:16 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Little Creek Road.

10 On Your Side is still learning if there were injuries reported following the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

