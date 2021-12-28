1 injured in shooting on Monticello Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk dispatchers said at least one person was taken to a hospital after a shooting Tuesday night.
The shooting was reported around 6:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Monticello Avenue, dispatchers said.
One person was taken to a hospital, dispatchers confirmed.
There may be other related incidents, dispatchers said.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
