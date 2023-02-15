NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash involving a motorcycle, in the 7200 block of Granby Street Wednesday evening, Norfolk Police said.

The call for the crash came in around 7:30 p.m., and police called it a “serious crash.”

Police did not specify if other vehicles were involved, but a WAVY viewer who lives nearby shared images that show not only was a sedan involved, but that both vehicles became engulfed in flames.

WAVY is reaching out to Norfolk Police to find out if the vehicle was occupied and if there is any indication yet what caused the crash.

Norfolk Police responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle in the 7200 block of Granby Street, on Feb. 15, 2023 (Photo courtesy: Paula Peisach Rodgers) Norfolk Police responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle in the 7200 block of Granby Street, on Feb. 15, 2023 (Photo courtesy: Paula Peisach Rodgers) Norfolk Police responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle in the 7200 block of Granby Street, on Feb. 15, 2023 (Photo courtesy: Paula Peisach Rodgers)

