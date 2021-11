CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) -- With the help of police scanner traffic, we are learning more about the weekend crash that left a woman dead and a related fatal Virginia State Police-involved shooting that killed a man shortly after.

The incident started in Newport News. City police said officers originally started following the suspect’s car due to a possible aggravated assault, suspected abduction, and suspected DUI. By the time the vehicle crossed the Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel into Suffolk, Virginia State Police took over the incident.