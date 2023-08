NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a hit-and-run crash Friday evening in the 2100 block of Lafayette Boulevard near Dunkirk Avenue, Norfolk Police said.

The call for the crash came in around 9:15 p.m., and Norfolk Police were still on the scene late Friday evening investigating the incident.

Anyone with information on the crash can call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip via the P3Tips app.

Check with WAVY.com for updates.