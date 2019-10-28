Norfolk police investigating hit-and-run at Home Depot parking lot

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened at a Home Depot parking lot Saturday morning.

Authorities say the call came in at around 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Home Depot parking lot located at 1261 North Military Highway for a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

When police got to the scene, they found a man struck by a pick-up truck in the parking lot. The man was transported to Sentara Norfolk General with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the truck left the scene before authorities arrived.

No further information were released at the moment.

This is the second incident that happened at the same location. Earlier this month, 68-year-old Randi B. Ferraro died after she was hit by a truck as she was walking in the parking lot.

Norfolk police urge anyone who might have information regarding the incident to contact Norfolk Crime Line or submit an anonymous tip through the P3 mobile app.