NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say one person is dead following a stabbing in Norfolk Sunday morning.

Norfolk Police tweeted about the incident that occurred just before 10 a.m. in the 9600 block of 20th Bay Street in the Ocean View area of the city.

Police say a person has been pronounced dead and a person of interest has been detained.

#NorfolkPD is currently investigating a stabbing in the 9600 block of 20th Bay Street. A man has been pronounced deceased. A person of interest has been detained. Call came in around 9:50 a.m. Submit a tip at https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. pic.twitter.com/q7CtD5STfG — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) January 24, 2021