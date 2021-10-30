Norfolk Police investigating fatal overnight crash on East Princess Anne Road

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one person overnight.

It happened Saturday morning around 2:00 in the 1300 block of East Princess Anne Road.

Officials say the driver, and the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The cause of this crash remains under investigation.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.