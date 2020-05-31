Man found dead on the scene with gunshot wounds on Oaklawn Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday night.

The call came in at 7:20 p.m. for a shooting in the 1100 block of Oaklawn Avenue near the intersection of Beachmont Avenue where authorities found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police officials said that medics performed CPR on arrival, but the man was subsequently pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Shelvin D. Alston.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information can submit a tip at p3tips.com/1126 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a breaking news story.

Latest News